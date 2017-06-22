Search

VIDEO: Worksop man left shocked when funeral for his goldfish is gatecrashed - by a DUCK

editorial image
0
Have your say

A Worksop man who tried to give his pet goldfish a good send-off was left shocked after the funeral was gatecrashed - by a DUCK.

Arran Uzsoy wanted to give his fish, named Dave, a proper send-off, and filmed the funeral on his phone. 