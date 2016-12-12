VIDEO: Police issue safety advice after terrorism raids in Derbyshire

Advice on staying safe during a terror attack has been issued by the government and the police.

The police service has released the short public information film called ‘Stay Safe: Firearms and Weapons Attack’ which sets out the key options for keeping safe should the worst happen.

The film was released by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, which represents British police, as Britain’s top anti-terror officer warned a Paris-style atrocity is a real possibility.

A National Counter Terrorism Security Office spokesman said: “Police and security agencies are working tirelessly to protect the public but it is also important that communities remain vigilant and aware of how to protect themselves if the need arises.

“Attacks in the UK and abroad remind us all of the terrorist threat we face, which in the UK is considered as ‘severe’, meaning an attack is highly likely.”

The film advises those who get caught up in an incident to ‘run, hide and tell’ - guidance which can be applied to any place.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Communities defeat terrorism. We depend on information from the public, who can be our eyes and ears in our efforts to keep us all safe.”

This safety advice comes after six people were arrested in Derby this morning (Monday, December 12) over international-related terrorism.

People with information about those suspected of being involved in terrorism should call the dedicated anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.

In an emergency dial 999.