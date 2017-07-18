VIDEO: Plumes of black smoke across Worksop as HUGE fire breaks out at factory

A huge fire has broken out at a factory in Worksop, sending out black plumes of smoke that can be seen as far as Mansfield.

Dozens of firefighters are currently tackling the blaze, in 26C heat, at the MBA Polymers factory on Sandy Lane.

People in Mansfield, Retford and Killamarsh say the black smoke is clearly visible from those areas.

It is understood that the fire broke out after piles waste outside the factory caught fire, though Notts Fire have not confirmed this.

The factory has been evacuated and nobody is thought to have been hurt.

Sandy Lane is currently closed and there is heavy traffic on High Grounds Roundabout and Newcastle Avenue.