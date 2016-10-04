VIDEO: Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle visited Ingham Primary School to give a special masterclass

Children at Ingham Primary School were given a very special gymnastics masterclass from Olympian Beth Tweddle.

Beth visited the school to inspire children with her life story and journey to London 2012 and to work with gymnasts from across the school in workshops and masterclasses.

Beth Tweddle at Ingham Primary School. Beth Tweddle with her group of gymnasts from Ingham Primary School who organised a display for parents.

This visit builds on the success of previous visits from duathlete Claire Steels and Laura Sugar, who has just competed in the Rio Para-Olympics.

During her visit she shared with the children the inspiring story of how she became a gymnast, and gave very positive messages around the importance of fitness, health, resilience and persisting with your goals.

She then worked with a group of around 20 gymnasts from the school developing their skills and control before leading a masterclass for the most accomplished gymnasts creating a floor routine to perform to the rest of the school.

Headteacher, Ian Tyas, said: “Gymnastics has continued to be one of the strongest sports at the school for a number of years, alongside running, and so it was fantastic when this opportunity came our way.

“We want to continue to inspire all our children to dream big dreams and then work hard to achieve them. Visits like this really help to show children that they can achieve their own goals.

“The previous visits of Claire and Laura have shown that this has had a great impact on all the children in the school as well as those being mentored.

“Having the opportunity to hold Beth’s Olympic medal was a really special moment for the children.

“They were all amazed at how heavy it was.

“She spoke about the importance of having a dream and that anyone can realise their ambition through hard work and learning how to overcome the challenges and failures along the way.”