VIDEO: Mother of cyclist killed by lorry driven by Whitwell man says sentence was fair

The mother of a cyclist killed after being dragged under the wheels of a lorry has welcomed a judge’s decision not to send the driver to prison.

Louise Wright, 29, was crossing Pennyfoot Street in Nottingham when a Greene King Brewery lorry, driven by Adam Haywood, 31, of Whitwell, turned left without indicating and hit the bike’s rear wheel.

The scene of the crash. Photo - SWNS.

Miss Wright was killed ‘almost instantaneously’ after her bike was pulled under the lorry and dragged along the road on July 3, 2014.

Earlier this week, Haywood was found guilty of causing death by careless driving and handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £1,500 costs and banned from driving for two years.

After the sentencing, Miss Wright’s mother, Sharon Brown, spoke of her “immense loss” and how she and her only daughter had “lost a future together.”

But she also added that she thought the sentence handed out to Haywood was fair.