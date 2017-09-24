VIDEO: Fun for all the family at Worksop fire station open day

To help people find out more about the fire service and what they do Worksop fire station hosted an open day.

Visitors were able to see demonstrations of road traffic collisions, the aerial ladder platform and the specialist rescue unit.

There was also a visit from Dexter, the fire investigation dog.

Watch manager, Daz Warner, said: “We have had great attendance. People are intrigued to see what we do and how we do it. We are doing this while also delivering a fire safety message and safety in the home through fun and chat and that seems to work quite well.

“It’s great to see the public here supporting us.

“It’s great to have this kind of engagement.”

John and Jennifer Alexander have been coming to the open days for years.

John said: “I grew up with these events. My dad was a firefighter in the West Midlands. I used to have a ride on the aerial ladder platform so I have been up there.

“I have been coming to these for decades. I feel like I’m part of the family and it’s great to support the charity.”

Jennifer added: “It’s lovely. The kids often only see the serious side of it on the news so it’s nice for them to come and talk to the firefighters and see more of the fun side of it.