VIDEO: Fire dog Dexter is star of new film

Dexter, the east midlands fire investigation dog, has become the star of his very own video.

The cocker spaniel attends around 200 incidents a year across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, and Lincolnshire, often being mobilised to more than one incident in a day.

Coming equipped with 16 pairs of specialist boots and accompanied by hydrocarbon dog handler Dave Coss, Dexter attends all kinds of incidents as part of the fire investigation process.

You can also follow Dexter on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MidsDog.