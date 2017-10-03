VIDEO: ‘Dick and Dom’ star Richard McCourt joins 4,500 fundraisers at Clumber Park Memory Walk

Children’s TV favourite Richard McCourt joined a crowd of 4,500 to unite against dementia at Clumber Park Memory Walk.

Richard, one half of the duo Dick & Dom, cut the ribbon at the Worksop park on Sunday with help from Nottinghamshire radio station Mansfield 103.2.

Clumber Park Memory Walk

There are more than 14,000 people in the county living with dementia.

Richard said: “I lost my Mum to dementia when she was 64 years old.

“She had early onset dementia, which just shows that anyone at any age can get the disease.

“It’s just amazing to be here at Clumber Park with 4,500 people all raising money and uniting against dementia.”

Clumber Park Memory Walk

Richard McCourt has starred in CBBC hits such as ‘Dick and Dom in da Bungalow’ and ‘Absolute Genius with Dick & Dom’ and is currently touring the UK.

Among the walkers were mother and daughter Delphine and Deborah Stanley.

They attended the Clumber Park walk despite Delphine’s father Neville having died with dementia earlier that day.

Delphine said: “We decided that having raised quite a lot of money we would come today.

Clumber Park Memory Walk

“My husband also has Alzheimer’s, so it’s very important to us that the money is raised for people in the future -that is why we are here.

“The only way to help is to raise money for research.

“You can see that everyone here has been affected and people will continue to be affected until we find a cure for this horrible disease.”

Pippa Foster, who is the Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Nottinghamshire, said: “I want to thank every single person who walked at Clumber Park to improve the lives of people with dementia.

“The money raised will help us provide valuable information and support as well as funding researching and creating lasting change.

“Dementia is the 21st century’s biggest killer, but if we are united we can walk towards a better future.”