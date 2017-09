Police have confirmed a 51-year-old man died after a collision with a truck in Whitwell earlier this week.

The man, who was driving a transit van, was involved in a collision with the truck on the A619 in Whitwell on Thursday, August 31.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The collision occurred at around 7.15am. Shortly afterwards a 51-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.”