UPDATE: New photo of missing Heather released

Police officers have released a new photo of Heather after she was reported missing from Retford on June 3, at around 12.55pm.

Heather was last seen at Radford train station boarding the 5pm train towards Hull.

She is thought to have family connections in Warwickshire.

Heather is described as white, of proportionate build and is around 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length brown hair. She was last wearing a dark top and jeggings.

If you have seen Heather or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1014 of 3 June 2017.