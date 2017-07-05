UPDATE: Man charged with ‘intent to endanger life’ after ‘shot fired’ in Worksop

A man has been charged in connection with a firearms incident in Worksop.

Police received a report that a shot had been fired in the Gateford Road area at around 1.40am on Monday (July 3).

Armed officers sweooped on an address in Cheapside in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 4) and arrested Shane Frost.

The 23-year-old, from Cheapside, was charged with possession of a firearms weapon with intent to endanger life and appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, August 2.