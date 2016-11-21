Two taken to hospital after A614 crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A614 this morning (Monday).

The collision, which involved two cars and a lorry, occurred between Bircotes and Bawtry at 8.14am.

Firefighters from Harworth, Worksop and Newark attended and used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the roof from one of the vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“This was quite a challenging extrication due to the bad weather conditions and we were mindful of that, so we worked as quickly as possible to get the casualties safely into the warmth of the ambulance,” said Worksop Watch Manager Ian Cooper, who was Incident Commander on the scene.

“There was also fuel leaking from the lorry as its fuel tank had been ruptured and crews also worked to make that safe as well as rescuing the casualties.”