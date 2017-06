Two 14-year-old teenagers who went missing on Tuesday, June 27 have been found safe say Notts Police.

Sophia Kyriakou was last seen around 8.30pm outside Tesco in Beeston and Jamie Hogan was reported missing from the Arnold area at around 9.50pm and it was believed they were together.

Today, Thursday, June 29 a Notts Police spokesman said: “Teenagers Sophia Kyriakou and Jamie Hogan, who were reported missing, have been located.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal.”