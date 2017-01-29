Two men charged with robbery of Whitwell supermarket

Two men have been charged after an alleged armed robbery at a Co-op supermarket in Whitwell.

The men, Lee David Barratt, 35, of Watson Road, Worksop, and Andrew Pakulski, 42, of King Street, Hodthorpe, have both been charged with robbery and both appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Saturday. They have been remanded in custody to reappear at crown court at a later date.

The men allegedly walked into the store armed with what were thought to be pellet guns, and then threatened staff before making off with a small amount of cash.

The incident happened at about 7.10am on Wednesday, January 25 at the store in Welbeck Street.