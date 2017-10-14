Two dead in Meden Vale crash

Detectives are investigating a collision in Meden Vale in which two pedestrians died.

Officers were called to Netherfield Lane at around 1.30pm today (Saturday, October 14) after the collision involving a car and two people- who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The East Midlands Serious Collision Investigations Unit is appealing to anyone with any information that could help to contact police on 101 quoting incident 450 of 14 October.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone driving in the area around the time who have dash cam footage.