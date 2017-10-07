Two dead after car crashes into bridge in Rotherham

Two men have been killed after the car they were travelling in hit a bridge in Maltby.

The crash involved a red Citroen C1 which was heading along the A631 Tickhill Road, Maltby, towards Tickhill, when it failed to negotiate a right hand bend, mounted the pavement and smashed into a bridge parapet.

The victims - the car’s 40-year-old driver and a passenger, aged 27 - were pronounced dead at the scene following the collision at just after 8.40pm on Friday.

Police said several people watched the incident unfold, and asked anyone who has not yet come forward to contact them.

Witnesses who saw the crash, or the way the car was being driven before it hit the bridge, should call 101 quoting incident number 1,136 of October 6.