Two arrested following Worksop burglary

Two men were arrested on the scene by police after a report of burglary.

Officers were called to a report of a burglary in Blyth Road at around 4.15pm yesterday, Thursday, August 24.

A Notts Police spokesman said: “A pile of scrap metal was recovered by officers at the scene.

“Two men, aged 46 and 48-years old, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft and remain in police custody.”

If you have any information about the incident, call Notts Police on 101, quoting incident number 730 of 24 August 2017.