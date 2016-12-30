Two arrested after pub stabbing

Police have arrested two men following a stabbing outside a Bassetlaw pub in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to the Vine Inn on Churchgate in Retford at around 1.40am today (Friday, December 30) to reports of a man having sustained stab wounds.

A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man have now been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he remains after requiring surgery for his injuries.

A cordon remains in place at the address while forensic examinations are carried out.