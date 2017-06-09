Twenty-nine year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after Ranskill crash

Police are appealing for information after a crash on the A638 Great North Road between Ranskill and Bawtry which has left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

The crash, which involved a van and a motorbike, happened at around 4.37pm on May 30.

The motorcyclist, a 29 year-old man, was severely injured. He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by Air Ambulance. His condition is described as critical.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened and are appealing for any drivers with dash cam footage to get in touch.

If you have any information call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 640 of 30 May 2017.