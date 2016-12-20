Trinity fans were treated to a festive performance by Parish Church Primary School pupils

The spectators at Gainsborough Trinity’s National League football match were treated to a musical delight from students of Parish Church Primary School.

Following discussions between Parish Church Primary School and Gainsborough Trinity Football Club the school were invited to send some children to sing Christmas classics before the game.

Along with teacher John Anderson, the small group of children stood around the Gainsborough Trinity Football Club’s Christmas tree, which had been donated by Fillingham Christmas Trees.

They sang favourites such as Away in a Manger and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as well as the new school Christmas favourite, All About You.

They entertained fans for 45 minutes as they arrived for the game ready for kick-off.

Generous fans made donations which will be used to support all the children at the school.

Pupil Abigail Sismey enjoyed the experience.

She said: “We were a bit nervous but once we started it was great fun.”

Mr Anderson was very proud of the children.

He said: “They were a real credit to the school and the supporters were extremely generous.

“We plan on being bigger and better next year.”

Gainsborough Town Footbal Club director, John Myskiw, said: “Our club understands that it is important to be at the centre of the community and this was a perfect opportunity for us to work with, and benefit, a local school.

“The children sang their hearts out and it was really appreciated by the fans.”

Singer Taylor Vasalo was pleased to be taking part.

He said: “Gainsborough Trinity were so kind to let us sing.

“It was really good of them and it was great to see the spectators smiling at us. It was a fun way to raise some money for school.”

Taylor’s Mum Lindsey stayed to watch her son and the other children from the school during the singing and was delighted with the children’s effort and ability and the adults who gave up their time to help. ‘

She said: “I’m sure they were quite nervous but it didn’t show and the supporters seemed genuinely appreciative of the children’s voices.

“It was good practice for them when they go to Sheffield Arena in January to take part in the Young Voices Concert.”

Trinity supporter Stephen Hunt said: “It certainly helped get everybody into the festival spirit, you can’t beat the sound of a real choir singing Christmas Carols.

“The children put everybody into a positive frame of mind before the big match.”