Tributes paid to popular Worksop councillor who died aged 82

Tributes have been paid to a “extremely hard working” former Worksop councillor and council chairman who dedicated 26 years of service to the town before he passed away aged 82.

Councillor Alan Davison, who represented Worksop west for Nottinghamshire County Council between 1983 and 2009, died on November 16.

He also had two stints as chairman of the council between 1997 and 1998, and throughout 2006.

Councillor Alan Rhodes, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “As well as being a fellow Worksop councillor, Alan had been a personal friend for many years and I was extremely saddened to hear about his death.

“He was very well known throughout Worksop and will be fondly remembered as a popular councillor who worked extremely hard for the people he represented.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.

“They should feel very proud of the contribution Alan made for the benefit of Worksop and the whole of Nottinghamshire.”

Bassetlaw MP John Mann, also a personal friend of Coun Davison’s, said: “I knew Alan for many years, before I became an MP.

“He was a stalwart of the county council who was renowned for driving his three-wheeler down to County Hall and for motor biking across Europe in his younger days. He was highly respected across the political spectrum and will be missed by everyone.”