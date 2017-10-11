Tributes paid to 'caring' Notts doctor killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a 'caring' and 'adventurous' Nottinghamshire doctor who died after a road collision.

Cyclist Suzanna Bull, from Farnsfield, was involved in a collision with a lorry at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road in Birmingham at around 4pm on Monday.

She was treated by paramedics but despite their best efforts, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to her, her family said: “Suzie was only 32, a determined, caring, adventurous young doctor with a great future ahead.

“She grew up in Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire - then completed her medical degree at the University of Birmingham; though most recently she had been working at Birmingham Children’s Hospital as part of her GP training.

“We have lost, all too soon, a beautiful daughter, sister and friend to so very many.”

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with investigations.

Sgt Alan Wood, from the collision investigation unit, said: "We are still appealing for any additional witnesses to the collision.

"The road was busy at that time of day, with vehicles and pedestrians and I would ask anyone who is yet to contact us who saw what happened to do so."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk