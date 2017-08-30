TRAVEL: Serious accident on M1 in Notts

Motorists are being warned about a serious accident on the M1.
It happened on the southbound carriageway at J27 for A608 Hucknall around 12noon.
The M1 southbound entry slip road at J27 is currently closed.
Motorists are being warned about a serious accident on the M1.
It happened on the southbound carriageway at J27 for A608 Hucknall around 12noon.
The M1 southbound entry slip road at J27 is currently closed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.