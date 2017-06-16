TRAVEL: M1 to be closed ‘for a number of hours’ after serious collision

The M1 northbound is likely to be closed ‘for a number of hours’ after a serious collision.

The motorway is shut between junction 34 and junction 35 northbound, near Sheffield and Rotherham.

The incident is likely to cause tailbacks ahead of the Friday rush hour.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “This incident is led by South Yorkshire and it is anticipated that the road will be closed for a number of hours while police investigation works take place.”

A diversion is in place - follow the hollow triangle symbol. Motorists are advised to exit the M1 at J34 (South) and head onto the A6109, then the A629 up to the M1 northbound at J35.