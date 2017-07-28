Travel around Lincolnshire for just £1 one way

The CallConnect bus service is offering bargain-priced travel every Monday in August.

Passengers can travel ‘one-way for £1’ on pre-booked services throughout the county from Monday, August 7.

Executive Member for Highways and Transport, Coun Richard Davies, said: “Our latest survey showed that 98% of passengers were happy with the service, so, as a big thank you, we’re offering single tickets for just £1 every Monday in August.

“Whether you’re visiting friends, heading to the shops or on your way to work, you can get there at a bargain price.So if you’ve not yet discovered CallConnect, now’s the ideal time to do so.”

Paul Sanders, CallConnect manager, added: “If you’re not registered with us, make sure you sign up as soon as possible to make the most of this special opportunity.”

For more details and to find out more about these scheme call the Booking Centre on 0345 234 3344.