Woman dies after A1 crash

Police have confirmed that a woman has died after a serious crash in Blyth at the weekend.

The 44-year-old from St Helens in Merseyside suffered life-threatening injuries after two cars collided on the A1 northbound just after 1am on Sunday.

She was treated at the Northern General Hospital but sadly passed away on Tuesday.

Officers are investigating and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam to contact us on 101, quoting incident 65 of 8 October.