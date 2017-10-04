Train strike to hit passengers in East Midlands

Passengers are being told to expect delays when a second day of industrial action takes place on the region’s railways tomorrow.

The strike - which covers all Northern rail services on Thursday, October 5 - has been called over plans to make train doors driver-only operated.

As a result, the company will be only be able to operate a much reduced service between 7am and 7pm from stations across the East Midlands.

A spokespersons for Northern Rail said: “To help keep our customers moving during the two separate days of industrial action on Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 October, we aim to run over 1200 services on each strike day.

“The majority of available trains will operate between 7am and 7pm, with services on some routes finishing earlier. During these hours the overall number of trains running will be significantly reduced.

“We expect trains and any replacement buses we operate will be extremely busy. Please allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.”

The spokesperson added that passengers who experience a delay of 30 minutes or more to their journey are eligible to compensation through Northern’s Delay Repay scheme.

Northern season ticket holders can also claim compensation on the days they do not travel using this process.

For more details of the stations affected and the full amended timetable click here.