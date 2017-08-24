Top GCSE marks at Worksop’s Outwood Academies Portland and Valley

Pupils at Outwood Academy Portland and Outwood Academy Valley in Worksop have made the grade - celebrating some excellent GCSE results.

Over 60 per cent of students achieved the new ‘strong pass’ of Grade 5 in both English and maths, with around 80 per cent achieving the ‘standard pass’ of Grade 4s. In addition, over a quarter of students achieved the Full Baccalaureate (EBACC).

Winnie Tai

Many students also achieved the new highest grade of 9 in both English and maths.

Among the individual high-achievers were: Oliver Spacey, three Grade 9s and ten A*s; Winnie Tai, three Grade 9s and ten A*s; Holly Simmonds, three Grade 9s and four A*s, two As and two Bs; Emily Jessop, two Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and seven A*s; Emily Race, two Grade 9s, one Grade 8, five A*s and three As; Ella Simmonite, two Grade 9s, one Grade 8, three A*s and four As; Natalia Okon, one Grade 9, two Grade 8s and six A*s; Katie Hanson, one Grade 9, one Grade 8, two A*s and three As.

Dr Philip Smith, Executive Principal, said: “I am incredibly proud of this year’s achievements. The GCSE changes brought with them a level of uncertainty that meant everyone had to work even harder this year, and as always, they have excelled.

“The results are testament to the incredible efforts and dedication of our students, their families, staff, governors and trust board at Outwood Academies Portland and Valley.

Emily Whitehead (right) and Abbie Conroy.

“I would like to particularly praise the work of the principals Gavin Swinscoe and Dave Cavill for their exceptional leadership in helping our students to gain these life changing results.”

Oliver Spacey

GCSE students from Outwood Academy Portland.