Top award for leisure centre operators Everyone Active

Everyone Active, which operates West Lindsey Leisure Centre on behalf of West Lindsey District Council, is celebrating after taking home the headline accolade at a top industry awards night.

Everyone Active scooped the most coveted award of the night, Operator of the Year.

Managing director, David Bibby, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved the status of Operator of the Year for the fifth time.

“All of our colleagues from across the company strive to give customers the best service and experience possible.”