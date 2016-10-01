Top artists visiting Bawtry

The Limited 2 Art gallery in Bawtry is hosting a series of artist visits this autumn exhibiting local and international global talent.

The sessions will give art collectors and enthusiasts the chance to meet the artists and view their latest work.

Ruth Worsman, gallery owner, enthused: “Our artist visits have always been hugely popular and we are delighted to be able to welcome more artists this autumn to our new flagship gallery in the heart of the town.”

The sessions began this month with a visit from Doncaster’s David Smith, a former customer of the gallery, with his new collection It’s A Dog’s Life, the follow up to his first collection, It’s A Cat’s Life.

The next artist to visit will American Chris De Rubeis, who will be at the venue on October 15.

Chris has chosen Limited 2 Art as one of only eight galleries to host his first UK tour with his new collection, Abstract Sensualism.

Having spent years mastering his technique of painting on metal, he has grown to become one of the world’s most successful artists with a unique eye for the unusual.

The third member of the visiting trio Lincoln artist Edward Waite, who specialises in contemporary cityscape painting.

He will be at Limited 2 Art on November 25 and 26 and will be doing a live paint demonstration on the Saturday when members of the public will have the chance to see him at work.

Ruth continued: “These visits help our customers to enjoy art and gain a wider appreciation of what motivates and inspires these award winning artists.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome them to our gallery and for our team to be able to help our customers choose pieces of art that they truly love for their homes and businesses.”

For more about the visits collections at Limited 2, visit www.limited2art.com or call Ruth Worsman on 01302 711189 or 07966 104550.