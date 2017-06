Three people have been taken to hospital after three cars crashed.

The collision happened this morning, Thursday, June 29 at 9.30am and crews from Tuxford and Saxby attended the crash on Gainsbourgh Road, South Clifton.

A spokesman for Notts Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three cars collided. One person was extricated with cutting gear and three people were taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.”