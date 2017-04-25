Think twice before heading to A&E

People across Lincolnshire are being asked to choose the right NHS service for their treatment needs to keep emergency services free for patients who urgently need them.

Around 30 per cent of people who visit A&E could be seen or treated by services outside of hospital.

This can include self care, a pharmacy, a GP or practice nurse, GP out of hours services, local urgent care and minor injury services and NHS 111.

Dr Suneil Kapadia, medical director for ULHT said: “We’ve seen a significant rise in demand on our A&Es at a time where we have a real shortage of staff.

“The people of Lincolnshire can help by using the alternative urgent care services available.

“To help ease pressures on A&Es, I urge everyone to think twice before they go to an A&E – if it’s not serious or life threatening, you shouldn’t be there.”