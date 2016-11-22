THE THIEVES WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS: Worksop mum’s shock after burglars swipe children’s presents

A Worksop mum who “cried her eyes out” after heartless burglars made off with Christmas presents she bought for her two young children has warned families in the area to be vigilant.

Natalie Smith, 27, fears her family’s Christmas is “ruined” after the thieves broke into her mum Sharon Burcham’s house in the Kilton area where the presents for her sons were in storage.

Sharon, who had been at work, returned home at 11pm on Sunday night to find her patio door smashed and bedroom “ransacked” with all of the presents snatched along with precious jewellery items.

A Playstation 4, 32 inch TV and Samsung tablet were among the presents stolen, along with a Pandora bracelet and gold bangle belonging to Sharon.

An online appeal has now been launched so that Jack, aged eleven months, and Alfie, aged seven, have something to open on Christmas Day.

Natalie said: “I just don’t understand how someone could be so cruel. When my mum told me what had happened, I cried my eyes out.

“Money is already tight in the lead up to Christmas, and sadly we can’t afford to replace the presents.

“Not only has this potentially ruined Christmas, it has also frightened my mum who had to cover the smashed door with a bin bag- she didn’t sleep that night.

It’s disgusting. I really hope my story will encourage other families in Worksop to be on their guard and keep their homes as secure as they can.”

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money towards replacement presents. You can donate at www.gofundme.com/5n-christmas-for-kids.

Natalie added: “We have raised more than £150 from well-wishers so far and I cannot thank them enough.Tomlinson’s Windows also offered to fix my mum’s door. The support we’ve had from the community has been touching.”

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman confirmed they were investigating the incident and urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 803 of Sunday, November 20.