The Museum of RAF Firefighting has left its home at RAF Scampton after 14 years

The Museum of RAF Firefighting located at RAF Scampton has sadly had to close its doors after 14 years.

This decicion is due to the MOD’s requirement at RAF Scampton to use the former offices within the Annex of Hangar 2 for the Scampton Airshow 2017 project.

The dedicated team of volunteers have said in a statement that they won’t give up on the prospect of creating another location for this popular visitor attraction for all its visitors and veterans.

All items currently on display will be catalogued, packed and then placed into storage awaiting a further decision on the possible relocation of the museum.

RAF Scampton will continue to provide the museum with secure storage which will enable the massive collection of artefacts to be kept together in order for them to plan for the future.

Founder of the museum, Steve Shirley, MBE, said: “The museum is very grateful to successive Station Commanders for allowing us to have a presence at RAF Scampton for the last 14 Years.

“Obviously the last four and a half years have seen the museum grow into an extremely popular tourist attraction, reaching number five of things to do in Lincoln within the first year, and number 30 of 345 things to do in Lincolnshire this year.

“Please understand that the decision to close the museum has not been taken lightly.

“We were always aware that we were guests of RAF Scampton and as such, service needs must always take priority.

“We remain active members of Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire and the Fire Heritage Network UK, and we hope that liaisons with these organisations together with the support that we have received from within the county, nationwide and worldwide, will enable a solution to be found and that the museum will soon be re-opened to the public at a location within Lincolnshire.

“If you know of a location suitable to house the collection, or you are a museum interested in forming a partnership with us at your location, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

“The dream will continue. Watch this space, but above all, please continue to support us.”