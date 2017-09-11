The future of rail services is set to be debated

Members of the Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee will be discussing the council’s response to the Department for Transport’s consultation on the new East Midlands rail franchise at their meeting on Monday, September 18.

The DfT launched its consultation in July, with the deadline for responses being Wednesday, October 11, and full details can be found at www.gov.uk/government/consultations/future-of-east-midlands-rail-franchise.

And the county council is encouraging as many people as possible to take part to ensure Lincolnshire gets a fair deal.

Executive Member for Highways and Transport, Coun Richard Davies, Esaid: “The council has been lobbying hard for better train services over the last few years, and there have been a lot of improvements in that time.

“Now, we want to build on that momentum. The new East Midlands franchise covers the vast majority train services across Lincolnshire, and we want to make sure we get a fair deal.

“For example, one thing we’d particularly like to see is increased passengers services along the joint-line between Peterborough and Doncaster, which has recently been upgraded. There’s also real potential for quicker journeys along this route, linking Spalding, Sleaford, Lincoln and Gainsborough.”