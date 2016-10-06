The future looks sweet for Laura’s business

A business that started out as a hobby is going from strength to strength for a young entrepreneur.

Laura Jackson, has successfully transformed her passion for baking into a fully-fledged luxury confectionery and gourmet fudge business Laura’s Fudge.

And now she has opened an office in Dinnington as her business continues to expand.

Established in 2012, Laura’s Fudge started out as a University hobby that earned Laura extra money while studying for a business studies degree at Sheffield Hallam University.

Since then, the company has continued to grow.

Earlier this year the young entrepreneur opened a confectionary shop at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, selling a range of luxurious confectionary and fudge flavours for birthdays, special days and general gifts – all of which can also be purchased online.

As the company has grown so too has the fudge production process.

To keep up with demand, the fudge is now made in special, traditional confectionery mixers and then handset by an outsourced local team.

In August, the company moved into its first office in Dinnington.

The flexible office facility is used as an administrative hub from which Laura showcases her signature range of fudge at Food Festivals, Shows and family events up and down the UK.

Laura said: “From starting out as a university hobby, it’s been a real whirlwind journey and I’m delighted with how far the business has come.

“The ability to move into flexible office premises has really eased this process.

“Essentially we’re not tied into a fixed, long term lease so we can upscale as and when we need to – this perfectly suits our immediate needs.

“We’re an ambitious company and the goal is to keep growing.

“Our long-term aim is to open more confectionary shops across the UK and build supplier relationships with major retailers.”

To see everything the business has to offer, visit their website at www.laurasfudge.myshopify.com