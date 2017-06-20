The Armed Forces Day flag has been raised in Gainsborough

The Chairman of the Council, Councillor Angela Lawrence raised the Armed Forces Day flag in front of the Guildhall on Monday, June 19.

Armed Forces Day, which this year takes place on Saturday 24 June, was established in 2009 to honour the work and bravery of our troops, veterans, recruits and their families.

People gathered outside of the Guildhall in the sunshine to enjoy a brief service before the flag was raised at 10am.

The flag will remain flying in front of the Guildhall all week as part of the national celebrations taking place all around the UK.