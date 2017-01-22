Teen in court for Leonne Weeks’ murder

The man charged with murdering Dinnington teenager Leonne Weeks will appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month.

Shea Peter Heeley appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, appeared briefly in the dock.

Heeley, dressed in grey t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, appeared calm as the murder charge was read out.

The case was adjourned until February 21.

Emotional members of both families cried during the short hearing.

Heeley was remanded into custody.

Leonne’s body was found at about 10.55am on Monday, January 16, on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington.

A post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.