Tasty treats to try at Welbeck

The finest artisan food producers in the region have been brought together for the Welbeck Food Market this month.

Curated by the award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop, it’s a perfect opportunity to meet the local food producers behind some of the region’s favourite artisan produce ranging from cheeses, preserves and artisan breads to ales and spirits.

The food market will take place in The Courtyard at Welbeck from Friday, June 23 until Sunday, June 25 and offers the chance to sample produce from more than 25 of the region’s finest artisan food producers, including Welbeck’s own butchers, bakers and real ale makers.

Welbeck is renowned for its artisan food community, which specialises in making food by hand, with the best ingredients, rooted in heritage production methods.

Among the stallholders will be the estate’s own award-winning cookery school the School of Artisan Food as well as its producers the Welbeck Bakehouse; the Welbeck Abbey Brewery, Raw Milk from Welbeck Dairy and Stichelton Dairy.

Visitors can stroll round the market, chat with the producers and sample the wares, before taking in the neighbouring Harley Gallery and The Portland Collection.

These free entry art galleries offer a changing programme of contemporary art exhibitions and displays from Welbeck’s own historic collection.

Also taking place over the weekend is Earth and Fire International Ceramics Fair.

Running again from today (Friday) until Sunday, June 25, it is the first time this celebration of all things clay has been held at Welbeck.

For more than 20 years, selected potters from across the UK and mainland Europe have come to sell direct to the public from outdoor market stalls

The event attracts collectors, gallery owners, enthusiasts and the general public alike, who flock to Earth & Fire to meet and talk to the potters selling everything from garden planters and sculptures, to bowls, pie dishes, teapots, mugs, plates and egg cups.

The market is open from 10am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The ceramics fair is open from 10am to 5pm each day and entry is £5.