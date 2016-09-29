Sutton woman smashed boyfriend’s car into tree after pub row

A Sutton woman was over the drink drive limit when she lost control of her boyfriend’s car and smashed it into a tree following a pub row, a court has heard.

Sarah Hargreaves, 27, of Stoneyford Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol, and without a licence or insurance when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police discovered a blue MG Rover had crashed into a tree on Stoneyford Road, at 7.30pm on April 19, and the driver, Hargreaves, had called herself an ambulance, said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

She was taken to hospital where a test revealed she had 193 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

“She had been drinking in Sutton during the day and got into her boyfriend’s car after an argument,” said Mr Carr.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said Hargreaves’ personal circumstances were very difficult at the time and she had numerous health difficulties.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 22 months, fined her £120 and ordered her to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.