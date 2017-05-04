Sutton man self-harmed with Stanley knife in doctor’s surgery

A Sutton man self-harmed with a Stanley knife in a doctor’s surgery after kicking holes in a toilet wall, a court heard.

Grant Clarke was drunk on cider and wine when he turned up asking for help at Kirkby Health Centre, on Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, on April 18.

He was told to return at 4.30pm and when he did, he went into the disabled toilets and kicked the walls four times, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

“He returned to the reception and he began to self harm with a Stanley knife,” he said.

He told police that he was “upset and worried about his health”, and the incident was “all a bit of a blur.”

Clarke, 31, of Vellus Court, admitted criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said he had a history of mental health problems, including anxiety and depression, and suffered a breakdown last year which was triggered when the agency he worked for reduced his hours.

She said his medication had not been working but he “was gradually improving and in the process of changing doctors.”

“He is now in a positive position and is looking for work again,” said Ms Thorpe.

“On this particular day, everything came to a head.”

Clarke was given a conditional discharge for 12 months, and was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.