Suspended sentence for Worksop man caught with child porn

A Worksop child porn pervert who was caught by police while dog-sitting for friends has been handed a suspended sentence.

Karl Hart, of King Street, Hodthorpe was sentenced to eight years in prison, suspended for two months, at Nottingham Crown Court today (Thursday, April 27).

The 45-year-old will also be placed on the sex offender’s register for ten years, after officers seized five computers which contained child porn from his home.

He was initially caught when a police probe code-named Operation Redemption uncovered an online peer-to-peer network where indecent images were shared, and traced one hit to an IP address in Clipstone, where Hart was dog-sitting for friends.

He told officers he had visited the website “out of curiousity” but later admitted possessing 91 Category A videos, 13 Category B videos, and 11 Category C video- where Category A is the most extreme. Hart must also pay a £140 victim surcharge.