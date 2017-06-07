Supercar event raises £22,000 for children’s hospice

Motor enthusiasts had a day to remember as some of the world’s most expensive cars roared into South Yorkshire to raise money for charity.

The Supercar Experience at Meadowhall pulled in more than £22,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The Stig was on hand to share some motoring secrets with young fans.

Shoppers marvelled at the line-up of 50 vehicles assembled by the Supercar Driver club, including Aston Martins, Lamborghinis and Porsches - taking the opportunity to pose for photographs or even go for a test drive.

Julie Hampson, Corporate Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you everyone who helped make this year’s Supercar Experience such a success.

“From the car owners, to the 11,000 people who came along on the day. With the help of our corporate partners, volunteers, and our supporters, we’re able to be there for families when they need us most, and help them create memories they can treasure.”

The event was co-hosted by local firms, including John Holland, JCT600, SMC Bikes, Leighton Vans and Peron Tuning, who allowed people to get up close and personal with the car of their dreams in return for a small donation.

Bluebell Wood is Meadowhall’s official charity partner for this year, and the shopping centre’s director Darren Pearce said: “The fact that over £22,000 was raised is incredible.

“You don’t have to be a fanatic to appreciate some of the spectacular cars that were on display and many visitors got to enjoy a spin in one of them for a truly unforgettable experience.”

Bluebell Wood provides support both at the hospice and in the community with services from end of life treatment and care and music therapy to sibling support groups.

To find out more, visit www.bluebellwood.org.