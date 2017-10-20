‘Super’ Notts Police dog fighting fit after surgery

A police dog who needed extensive surgery last month is recovering well at home say Nottinhamshire Police.

The force has extended its thanks to everyone who has offered their support to four-year-old police dog Kyle after he became ill and needed emergency surgery.

Inspector Annie Reavley, Nottinghamshire Police Dog Section said: “We owe a huge debt of thanks to all of those that were involved in his care at Willows Vets. We understood that it was a risky surgery with no guarantees, however the picture show’s his fight is as strong as those that worked on him.

“He has started to put weight on now and he has adjusted his taste buds to the food that has been recommended. Kyle’s a super police dog and it’s so lovely to see him slowly grow in strength and character.”