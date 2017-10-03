Sturton and Stow Agricultural and Horticultural Association Show is still going strong after 130 years

Still going strong even after 130 years, the Sturton and Stow Agricultural and Horticultural Association the 130h Show will be held on Saturday, October 7, at Sturton by Stow Primary School.

Rebecca Andrews, Secretary of the Association, said: “The Show is so much a part of the community with different generations of families taking part, but also new people coming to live in Sturton and Stow getting involved and becoming very much part of village life.

“It is an amazing achievement to have reached our 130th Anniversary and to mark the occasion a book is being compiled on the history of the Show and it will be on sale on October 7.

“We welcome locals and also visitors from further afield.

“If you have never been, do come along and have a great day out visiting the Ploughing Match in the morning and coming along to the Show in the afternoon.“

To celebrate the 130 years, Sharron Banham, Secretary of the Sturton and Stow History Society, has compiled a book about the Show over the years called ‘Pumpkins, Pies, Ploughs and Produce’. It will be on sale for a special Show Day price of £7.50 and £8.50 after the Show.

Sharron said: “In 2015 I was asked whether I would like to put a book together on the history of the Sturton and Stow Agricultural and Horticultural Society, with the launch to coincide with the 130th Anniversary of the Show.

“I was excited if not a little daunted at the task which lay ahead.

“However, I took up the challenge and have spent the intervening time gathering photographs and information from various sources, as well as talking to lovely people who have been willing to share their memories of the Show with me.

“Perhaps for local people it will be remembering times gone by with friends and families who have left such a huge imprint on our local communities which the Show represents.

“For others it is a book which chronicles a village show, similar to those of many communities throughout the UK, but which may no longer take place or not have been recorded.”

Admission to the show is 50p minimum donation and 30p for children and is being held at Sturton School in School Lane, Sturton by Stow from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

For more about the show visit www.sshs.btck.co.uk.