Student Emily is swapping lectures for Africa

A Rotherham College student is making the trip of a lifetime to Africa as part of her course.

Emily Blakemore will be part of the group of HNC animal care students this year who are taking part in the Africa Big 5 trip next month.

Tutor Jacq Moore, is taking a group of seven students to Kwantu in Africa where they will be staying in backpacking accommodations at a reservation with a swimming pool and meals provided for their two week stay.

The students, who raised the money for the trip themselves, will be immersing themselves in the life of an assistant game ranger on the Big 5 reserve.

A few of the tasks will include lion tracking and monitoring, game drives and counts, predator care and interaction, fence patrol, repairs and maintenance, animal management and counts, game captures, tree planting and landscaping and the removal of alien vegetation.

Emily said “I’m really looking forward to seeing my favourite animal in person, a giraffe.

“It’s really good at Rotherham College, other places don’t have the hands-on experience you get here.

“Our tutor, Jacq, was a veterinary nurse so she shows us how to do it properly and she also taught the animal first aid qualification I did.”

Emily has always had a passion for animals with horses having a special place in her heart.

After finishing school at Aston Academy, Emily chose to study the level two course in animal care at Rotherham, which gave her the base knowledge she was able to build upon when she progressed onto the level three course in animal care.

She has also had the chance to work with a wide range of animals from goats and chinchillas to exotic animals such as snakes, lizards and meerkats.

After completing the level three course Emily chose to stay on at Rotherham and study the HNC/HND in animal care, as it was local to her and she currently has a part-time job as an animal technician at Landmark’s Specialist College.

Emily has also volunteered at local horse yards and a dog groomers throughout her time in college.

Emily hopes to go on to be a full-time animal technician and would also like to go on to teach animal care.