Stars line up to support Worksop’s Got Talent night

A Worksop fundraiser who is drawing on his own eyesight struggle to help others is gearing for a star-studded talent show next month.

James Clarke, aged 21, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa in September 2015, a rare inherited condition which affects just one in every 4,000 people.

James said the diagnosis had renewed his appreciation for the life he is able to live now and has inspired him to launch a year-long fundraising campaign for the charity RP: Fighting Blindness.

Over the last few months, he has been organising regular prize draws, helped by friends from his career in television production and the generosity of the local business community.

He has already passed his target of £2,500, but next month comes his biggest effort yet, as James is organising a Worksop’s Got Talent night which he hopes will become an annual event.

And he has lined up a host of stars to attend the event and get it off to a perfect start.

He said: “As a massive fan of Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor, I couldn’t not have a talent show as my main event.

“It’s going to be an incredible evening of live performances and feel-good entertainment, so I would love for the whole town to be there.”

The show is being held at Worksop’s North Notts Arena on Friday, November 11, from 7pm to 9.30pm.

Auditions have already been held to find a selection of talented contestants, and they will be joined on stage by some special guests.

James said: “We will have footballers from Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday there, and James Hill, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.”

The night is being hosted by Channel 5 weather presenter Sian Welby, and will feature some eye-popping moments courtesy of a North Notts College staff Full Monty routine.

James is also planning a raffle filled with prizes donated by the likes of Ant & Dec, Olly Murs, Peter Andre, Made In Chelsea, Ben Cohen, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and local restaurants including The Lockkeeper & NYC Bar & Grill.

n Tickets cost £5 and must be booked in advance via www.worksopsgottalent.co.uk

n Will you be attending the event? Do you know someone from Worksop who has talent? Get in touch by emailing newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk