St Anne’s Church donate £2,000 in funds to HOPE charity

Worksop homelessness charity HOPE Community Services have thanked St Anne’s Church, based on Newcastle Avenue, for a recent donation of £2,000.

The funds, which will go towards refurbishing HOPE’s emergency accomodation hostel on Queen Street, were formally presented to HOPE’s CEO Alan Diggles at the church this week.

The hostel is currently Nottinghamshire’s only 24/7, directly accessible emergency accommodation hostel where homeless people can knock on their door and get a bed for the night.

Mr Diggles said: “It is wonderful that St Anne’s Church feel able to contribute to us.

“Their support will help us to refurbish our kitchen, allowing us to be able to cook more meals for those in need.

“It will also allow us to continue to run our breakfast club.”

In the lead up to Christmas, HOPE are now welcoming donations to their Shoebox Appeal.

For more information on how to donate to the appeal, visit www.hopeservices.org.uk or call 01909 531294.