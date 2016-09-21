Splinters Theatre Company launches production of nLoserville

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Log on to a musical about the birth of the internet which will be staged this week.

Splinters Theatre Company launches a production of Loserville tonight (Wednesday, September 21) at the Montgomery Theatre, Sheffield.

Loserville

It has been written by Elliot Davis and James Bourne (a former member of pop band Busted).

Set in the 1970s, the show focuses on a student in his last year at school who tries to develop a method to allow computers to communicate with each other.

Jessica Nash from Clowne plays the role of Susie Alpine in the production which is running until Saturday, September 24.

Jessica has had a love of theatre since she was eight which has taken her to London productions and record deals. She was cast in the new musical by Elliot Davies and James Bourne, entitled What I Go to School For, which was performed at Theatre Royal, Brighton, during the summer.

Tickets for Loserville can be booked by calling 07790413537, emailing: tickets@splinterstheatre.co.uk or via the Sheffield Theatres box office.