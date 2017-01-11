Search

Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are monitoring Notts roads this week.

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph section;

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Carlton-in-Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;

* B6040 Retford Road, Worksop, 40mph section;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;

* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;

* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent.

For more details, see www.nottspeed.com

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Nottinghamshire locations from Monday, January 16: